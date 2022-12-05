Wisconsin Football: Transfer portal tracker

The NCAA transfer portal officially opened on Monday, and several Badgers put their name into the portal with intentions to play elsewhere next season.

Here is the updated transfer portal tracker.

S Titus Toler

Junior safety Titus Toler announced his intentions to transfer on Monday, making him the first defensive back to enter the portal thus far in the program.

Earlier this season, safety John Torchio announced that he will not return to Wisconsin, which makes two of the rotational safeties from this season gone next year.

DL Tristan Monday

In addition to Toler, true freshman Tristan Monday announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Monday.

Monday, a three-star defensive lineman from Arizona, had initially committed to the University of Arizona, but flipped his commitment to Wisconsin after taking an official visit to the school last year.

Second transfer of the day for the #Badgers: freshman DL Tristan Monday. pic.twitter.com/QumjIsjipM — Rohan Chakravarthi (@RohanChakrav) December 5, 2022

QB Graham Mertz

In perhaps the biggest transfer news of them all, quarterback Graham Mertz announced on Sunday that he intended to enter the transfer portal, ending his tumultuous career with the Badgers.

Speaking with reporters on a conference call, head coach Luke Fickell acknowledged that he preferred for Mertz to stay, but respected his decision, per 247’s Evan Flood.

Luke Fickell said he spoke with Graham Mertz before his decision to transfer:



"We want nothing more than the best for him. I encouraged him to stick around here and see how the changes go.



"That's not what I wanted him to do, but I respect that."#Badgers — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) December 4, 2022

WR Stephan Bracey

Two weeks after the firing of Paul Chryst, wide receiver Stephan Bracey joined the transfer portal, taking advantage of the early start that players get when a head coach is fired.

Since then, Bracey has found a new home, as he recently committed to Central Michigan.

WR Markus Allen

Similar to Bracey, wide receiver Markus Allen took advantage of the 30-day window after the firing of Paul Chryst and announced his intentions to transfer from Wisconsin.

Allen, a redshirt freshman, was highly-touted in the offseason as a receiver who could potentially make an impact this season, but was outplayed by Skyler Bell.

Allen, like Bracey, has found his new home, as he recently committed to Minnesota, where he’ll have three years of eligibility remaining.

BREAKING: Wisconsin-transfer WR Markus Allen (@MarkusAllen19) has officially committed to the #Gophers.



247sports ranked him as a 4⭐️ prospect in ‘21 class before recording 10 rec for 156 yds and 1 TD in Madison.



Will have 3 years of eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/MawicrL8W4 — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) November 28, 2022

OL Logan Brown

One of the most highly-anticipated recruits for the Badgers, former five-star Logan Brown announced his intentions to transfer after being dismissed from the program by interim head coach Jim Leonhard.

Brown was Wisconsin’s second-highest-rated recruit ever, but unfortunately won’t finish out his career in Madison after starting in three games this season.

Since then, Brown has found a home, as he committed to Kansas, where he’ll be coached by Lance Leipold.

QB Deacon Hill

Deacon Hill was the first transfer for Wisconsin after the firing of Paul Chryst, which left the Badgers with only three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster for 2022: Graham Mertz, Myles Burkett, and Chase Wolf, who was nursing an injury at the time.

Hill, a redshirt freshman from California, was seen as a pocket-passing quarterback with a strong arm, but struggled to earn the backup job in 2022, losing out to Myles Burkett.

Hill has yet to commit elsewhere but has immediate eligibility wherever he goes.