Wisconsin Football: Badgers to play Oklahoma State in Gaurenteed Rate Bowl

Wisconsin has accepted an invite to the Guaranteed Rate bowl against Oklahoma State in beautiful Phoenix Arizona on December 27th. It is the 21st straight bowl appearance for Wisconsin which is the 3rd longest in the nation behind Georgia (26) and Oklahoma (24).

This will be the first meeting between Oklahoma State and Wisconsin. Oklahoma State (7-5) finished the year losing 4 of their last 5 games after being ranked as high as 7th in the AP poll in early October. Oklahoma State has opened up as a 1-point favorite.

“I’m really excited for this opportunity for our players,” head coach Luke Fickell said in a press release from UW. “Oklahoma State is a great program and I have tremendous respect for Coach Gundy and his staff. Bowl games are great rewards for players and staff and I can’t wait to start our preparation.”

There will be a lot of interesting storylines heading into this game for Wisconsin. Most Notably, this will be the first game on the sidelines for Head Coach Luke Fickell. Wisconsin will also be without starting QB Graham Mertz as he announced he has entered the transfer portal. There are also questions circling about Jim Leonhard's future with the program. No matter what, this should be a great opportunity for Fickell to develop relationships with the roster and begin to evaluate the program for the future.

Kickoff is slated for 9:15pm CST, December 27th on ESPN.