BREAKING: Wisconsin landing transfer DB from Boston College

The Wisconsin Badgers made headlines late Tuesday night when ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported that the team was expected to land SMU Mustangs transfer quarterback Tanner Mordecai for his final year of eligibility.

Mordecai confirmed the news on Friday, posting his decision to transfer to Madison in a tweet, improving the Badgers’ quarterback room for 2023.

However, Wisconsin isn’t done adding, as they have also landed defensive back Jason Maitre from Boston College, who announced his decision in a tweet on Friday as well.

Maitre will join the Badgers for his final season of eligibility, similar to Mordecai, and fills a void left by defensive backs Cedrick Dort Jr. and Justin Clark, who are out of college eligibility after serving as the team’s primary nickelbacks in 2022.

Maitre is a valuable defender due to his versatility, playing at both safety and cornerback, but likely better suits as the latter, especially in this Wisconsin defense.

Maitre initially committed to Liberty last week, but changed his mind and now has found a home with the Badgers, as head coach Luke Fickell continues to impress with his recruiting efforts.

Perhaps the most important part of Maitre’s skillset is his experience, as only top cornerback Alexander Smith has experienced extensive playing time at the collegiate level.

With Maitre’s commitment, Wisconsin now has fielded transfer cornerbacks for the second straight year, as Dort, Clark, and Jay Shaw all were graduate transfers in 2022.