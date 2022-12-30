Wisconsin Badgers officially land SMU transfer QB Tanner Mordecai

It’s official. SMU Mustangs transfer quarterback Tanner Mordecai is transferring to the Wisconsin Badgers, adding to an already deep quarterback room for 2023 that just fielded Oklahoma transfer Nick Evers recently.

Mordecai announced his decision on Friday in a tweet, a day after ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported that the move was expected to occur.

With Mordecai, the Badgers now have five scholarship quarterbacks for 2023: Mordecai, Evers, Myles Burkett, Chase Wolf, and Cole LaCrue.

