Wisconsin OL coach Bob Bostad to join Indiana coaching staff under same position

Former Wisconsin Badgers offensive line coach Bob Bostad is joining Tom Allen’s staff at Indiana under the same position, the school announced Friday.

Welcome to Bloomington, Coach Bostad! pic.twitter.com/ugJwN28MW0 — Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 3, 2022

Bostad returned as the offensive line coach for the Badgers in 2022 after a five-year stint as the inside linebackers coach.

The 56-year-old coach initially was Wisconsin’s offensive line coach from 2008-2011 before moving to the NFL ranks for several years prior to his return to college.

Bostad’s departure comes after reports that new head coach Luke Fickell is set to bring Mike Brown, who was his passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach at Cincinnati, alongside several defensive coaches and strength and conditioning coach Brady Collins to Wisconsin.

Bostad’s departure likely won’t be the only coaching change Wisconsin faces in 2022, given the incoming movement, but other departures from the program are currently unclear.