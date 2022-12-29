Wisconsin lands SMU transfer QB Tanner Mordecai

The Wisconsin Badgers are reportedly landing SMU transfer quarterback Tanner Mordecai, per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, adding to their already-deep 2023 quarterback class.

#SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai entered the transfer portal earlier tonight and is expected to land at #Wisconsin, according to sources. Would be a huge pickup for Luke Fickell and OC Phil Longo. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 30, 2022

The Badgers had long been linked to a transfer quarterback, with Virginia transfer Brennan Armstrong gaining traction over the past weeks, but have landed on their guy: Tanner Mordecai, who spent the last two seasons at SMU after transferring from Oklahoma.

Mordecai will be a sixth-year senior in 2023 and immediately slots in as a competitor for the starting job, given his experience at the collegiate level, which is unlike every other quarterback on the roster for the Badgers.

Mordecai is the second transfer quarterback that the Badgers have landed this offseason, as well as the second former Oklahoma quarterback, joining Nick Evers, who was a true freshman this past season.

Over the past two years, Mordecai has thrown for at least 3500 yards and 33 touchdowns, while displaying strong accuracy, which likely piqued the interest of new offensive coordinator Phil Longo with his air-raid scheme.

The sixth-year quarterback is a huge gain for new head coach Luke Fickell, who adds legitimate experience for his competition in 2023.

Now, the Badgers have five quarterbacks in their 2023 room: Mordecai, returning sixth-year senior Chase Wolf, true freshman Myles Burkett, freshman transfer Nick Evers, and incoming freshman Cole LaCrue.

With Mordecai, the Badgers have a strong short-term and long-term solution with their variety of quarterbacks, speaking to the impressive efforts from Fickell in a short period of time to reshape this Wisconsin program.