Wisconsin Badgers QB Chase Wolf to return for sixth season

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Chase Wolf is reportedly returning for a sixth season after earning his first career start during Wisconsin’s win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday.

Wolf, who had been mulling the decision since the season ended, is in graduate school, according to head coach Luke Fickell, and now adds to a deep quarterback room for the 2023 season.

After the game, head coach Luke Fickell indicated that Wolf would return, pointing out the unfinished business at Wisconsin following a disappointing year.

“He’s got some unfinished business and it’s hard to walk away from a place like this,” said Fickell.

Following the win, Wolf confirmed Fickell’s indications, adding that he didn’t want to have regrets down the line about missed opportunities.

“I didn’t want to regret anything,” said Wolf. “I didn’t want to call it quits and then a couple months down the road regret not playing another year. I got the rest of my life to work.”

With Wolf’s return, the Badgers now have four scholarship quarterbacks for the 2023 season: freshman transfer Nick Evers, freshman Myles Burkett, incoming freshman Cole LaCrue, and Wolf.

The Badgers may not even be done adding in the quarterback room, as they could look to add an experienced veteran, such as Virginia transfer Brennan Armstrong, given that none of their signal-callers have significant starting experience at the collegiate level.

However, Wolf’s choice to remain at Wisconsin for another season could alter their plans, making the quarterback position even more intriguing over the next few weeks before spring football arrives.

During Tuesday’s game, Wolf remained resilient after an early interception, living up to the moment, despite splitting first-team reps with Myles Burkett and having uncertainty about the quarterback plan heading into the game.

What looked to be a position of weakness for the Badgers now suddenly seems the opposite heading into 2023 in what should at least be some strong competition at quarterback.