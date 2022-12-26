Wisconsin Football: How to watch Guarenteed Rate Bowl vs. Oklahoma State

Wisconsin football will take the field one last time in 2022 as they take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Phoenix, Arizona in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

These teams will look quite a bit different on both sides as neither team will be with their starting quarterback from this season as both Spencer Sanders (OSU) and Graham Mertz have hit the transfer portal. Additionally, Wisconsin will be without a few other key pieces as the Badgers will not have center Joe Tippman, defensive tackle Keeanu Benton, and outside linebacker Nick Herbig.

Despite that, it should still be an interesting one to watch as Badger fans will get a small glimpse into the future as they see some new faces at some key positions. Bowl games have developed into a sort of Spring game before the Spring game in recent years which allows programs to get a look at what things might hold for next season. Not a bad thing, but certainly different! Regardless, I’m not sure what we are going to see but I am excited to see it nonetheless. Here’s how to watch tomorrow’s contest.

How to watch/listen

TV: ESPN, 9:15 p.m. CT

Streaming: SlingTV, Hulu TV + Live, Youtube TV, SlingTV, FuboTV, Directv Stream

Radio: Badger Sports Network (Varsity Network App)

Stadium: Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Weather: 63 degrees, partly cloudy

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Wisconsin -3.5, Total of 44.5

