Breaking: Badgers land 4-star QB Mabrey Mettauer

The Wisconsin Badgers have added their second quarterback in the past week, landing 2024 four-star Mabrey Mettauer.

I am grateful for the opportunities that I’ve been blessed with! With lots of prayer, I have decided to follow @CoachFick and @CoachPhilLongo to the Big 10 where I will look forward to playing in the Air Raid!



Glory to God!Let’s go BADGER NATION !! ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/9OKBp0CLtu — Mabrey Mettauer (@MabreyMettauer) December 24, 2022

Mettauer had narrowed down his decision to Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Kansas State, with the Badgers coming out as the favorite following the hiring of Phil Longo from UNC as their next offensive coordinator.

The 6’5, 215-pound quarterback announced earlier in the week that his decision would come on Christmas Eve, and after some built anticipation, ended with Wisconsin.

Mettauer is the second player for the Badgers in their 2024 class, behind cornerback Austin Alexander, and serves as a good building block for the next recruiting class for new head coach Luke Fickell.

Mettauer’s commitment only furthers the impressive work that Fickell has done in his first few weeks with the Badgers, as the head coach was able to preserve several of Wisconsin’s original recruits, despite the coaching change, while landing several key players for 2023.