Badgers 2024 4-star QB target Mabrey Mettauer to announce decision tomorrow

2024 four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer is announcing his commitment tomorrow at 12PM central.

I’ll be committing tomorrow at 12pm central standard time. pic.twitter.com/W8Bd1rfLW3 — Mabrey Mettauer (@MabreyMettauer) December 24, 2022

Mettauer, a Texas product, has been recruited by both Wisconsin and Cincinnati in the past year, meaning both coaching staffs have been interested in the 6’5, 215-pound pro-style quarterback.

Despite the size, Mettauer does possess the athleticism to maneuver the pocket, making him a good fit in new offensive coordinator Phil Longo’s offense.

In addition to Wisconsin and Cincinnati, Mettauer has a connection to North Carolina, which was Longo’s old school, as the Tar Heels offered the four-star quarterback back in January.

Currently, 247 Sports’s crystal ball points to Wisconsin landing the four-star, which would be another significant addition to the quarterback room after Luke Fickell landed Oklahoma transfer Nick Evers last week.

Mettauer received an offer from the Badgers on June 15th, while unofficially visiting Madison on September 10th.

Over his past two seasons, Mettauer has thrown for 5,080 yards, 57 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, while rushing for 1,053 yards and 22 touchdowns, possessing the dual-threat ability.

If the Badgers can land the Texas product, it would mark as the team’s second 2024 commit behind defensive back Austin Alexander.