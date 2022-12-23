Badgers in the NFL: Week 15

- Russell Wilson, QB (Broncos): Wilson was inactive on Sunday due to a concussion he suffered in last week’s game against the Chiefs.
Russell Wilson and JJ Watt talking #Badgers and Nick Evers after last week’s game.— Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) December 22, 2022
Watt: “I hope he’s good. I hope he’s like you.” pic.twitter.com/6cCUPeXhad
- Jonathan Taylor, RB (Colts): Taylor played just two offensive snaps and hauled in one catch for 13 receiving yards before leaving Saturday’s game against the Vikings with an ankle injury. Unfortunately, this was the same ankle injury that caused Taylor to miss three games earlier this season and the Colts placed the third-year pro on injured reserve.
Moving Jonathan Taylor to IR is the right move. Nothing to gain this season. Let that ankle heal.— Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) December 20, 2022
It was the first major injury he's had since at least junior high.
2021: 1,811 yds, 10 100-yd gms, led every other RB in NFL by 552 yards
2022: 861 yds in 11 games, 2 100-yd gms
- Dare Ogunbowale, RB (Texans): Ogunbowale played a season-high 43% of offensive snaps and finished with 14 rushing yards on eight carries in the Texans’ loss to the Chiefs.
- Corey Clement, RB (Cardinals): The six-year veteran was on the field for nine special teams snaps for the Cardinals in Week 15.
- Derek Watt, FB (Steelers): Watt logged nine offensive snaps and rushed for two yards on his lone carry in the Steelers’ win over the Panthers on Sunday.
- Alec Ingold, FB (Dolphins): Ingold continues to play an important role for the Dolphins’ offense, playing 54% of offensive snaps in Week 15. The four-year pro hauled in one catch for seven receiving yards and had one carry for two rushing yards in the Dolphins’ loss to the Bills.
Alec Ingold is an ABSOLUTE MENACE!— Bobby Shouse (@B_Shousejr) December 19, 2022
Showing the world why he was the Top Vote receiver at FB for the AFC Pro Bowl team!
Congrats my man! @AI_XLV #ProBowlBound #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/9R5SO8TNfs
- Ryan Ramczyk, OT (Saints): The former All-Pro started at right tackle and was on the field for every offensive snap in the Saints’ win over the Falcons.
- Rob Havenstein, OT (Rams): Havenstein started at right tackle and played all 45 offensive snaps in the Rams’ loss to the Packers on Monday night.
- Kevin Zeitler, OG (Ravens): After missing last week’s game due to a knee injury, Zeitler returned to action and played every offensive snap at right guard for the Ravens in Week 15.
- Cole Van Lanen, OG (Jaguars): Van Lanen logged six special teams snaps in the Jaguars’ win over the Cowboys on Sunday.
- Tyler Biadasz, C (Cowboys): Biadasz started at center and was on the field for every offensive snap in the Cowboys’ overtime loss to the Jaguars.
- Michael Deiter, C (Dolphins): The former third-round pick played five special teams snaps for the Dolphins in Week 15.
- J.J. Watt, DE (Cardinals): Watt had his best game of the season on Sunday, finishing with five total tackles, three sacks, one pass defended and a forced fumble in the Cardinals’ loss to the Broncos.
JJ is not QB friendly...@JJWatt x #BirdCityFootball pic.twitter.com/Gf3B0f9VHe— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 18, 2022
- Isaiahh Loudermilk, DE (Steelers): Loudermilk logged 17 total snaps (nine defensive, eight special teams) and notched one tackle for loss in the Steelers’ win over the Panthers.
- T.J. Watt, LB (Steelers): Last year’s Defensive Player of the Year played 83% of defensive snaps and had two total tackles and one and a half sacks for the Steelers on Sunday.
Quickest to 75 sacks in (official) NFL history.— Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 18, 2022
1. Reggie White
2. J.J. Watt
3. T.J. Watt
Watt brothers now hold two of the top three spots. #Steelers https://t.co/Z4rmpsD0oT
- T.J. Edwards, LB (Eagles): Edwards was on the field for 97% of defensive snaps and notched nine total tackles for the Eagles in Week 15.
- Andrew Van Ginkel, LB (Dolphins): Van Ginkel played 19% of defensive snaps and finished with four total tackles and one tackle for loss in the Dolphins’ loss to the Bills.
- Joe Schobert, LB (Titans): After playing in six games this season, the seven-year veteran was released by the Titans last week and did not play in Week 15.
- Zack Baun, LB (Saints): Baun was placed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury and will miss the rest of the regular season for the Saints.
- Rachad Wildgoose CB (Commanders): Wildgoose saw playing time on six special teams snaps in the Commanders’ loss to the Giants on Sunday night.
Rookies
- Jake Ferguson, TE (Cowboys): Ferguson was inactive for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars due to a concussion he suffered last week.
Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson has been sidelined since Dec. 11 vs. Texans. He is “getting close” to full clearance in concussion protocol, coach Mike McCarthy said. Eagles get back TE Dallas Goedert for Saturday matchup. Ferguson is trending in right direction, too, for Dallas.— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 21, 2022
- Kendric Pryor, WR (Jaguars): Pryor was inactive for the Jaguars game against the Cowboys on Sunday.
- Matt Henningsen, DE (Broncos): The sixth-round pick played 12% of defensive snaps and notched one assisted tackle in the Broncos’ win over the Cardinals.
- Leo Chenal, LB (Chiefs): Chenal saw action on a season-high 43% of defensive snaps and had five total tackles and one tackle for loss in the Chiefs’ win over the Texans.
Leo Chenal ripping through Cann’s hook attempt to make the tackle for a short gain. #JacobsEyeInTheSky #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/AboyA1YBpV— Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) December 20, 2022
- Jack Sanborn, LB (Bears): Sanborn started at inside linebacker and had five solo tackles before leaving Sunday’s game against the Eagles with an ankle injury. Unfortunately, the undrafted rookie was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday and will miss the remainder of the season.
