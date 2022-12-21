Wisconsin Football: Badgers land two big surprises to 2023 class

Wisconsin football was scheduled to sign at least 12 scholarship players to their 2023 class today, but there were a few names to watch for in the final hours of Signing Day.

One of those names was 4-star cornerback Amare Snowden out of Roseville, Michigan. Coming into today Snowden was down to five schools in Wisconsin, Colorado, West Virginia, Howard, and Cincinnati. In the end, Snowden chose the Badgers giving the 2023 class a huge bump. Snowden was previously committed to Cincinnatti under Luke Fickell so it was not a huge surprise that he chose Wisconsin, but it certainly is a big win.

The bigger surprise of the day came in the late hours of signing day as Wisconsin picked up a commitment from wideout Trech Kekahuna. Kekahuna was previously committed to Wisconsin but announced his de-commitment back in November following the firing of Paul Chryst.

On December 17th Kekahuna announced his commitment to the Arizona Wildcats and it seemed like all but a done deal. However, it appears he had a change of heart and the Badgers swooped back in at the 11th hour to pick up a commitment from Kekahuna. Today, he made it official by signing his letter of intent to come to Wisconsin.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

• Totaled 1,240 yards and 22 touchdowns during his senior season at Bishop Gorman pic.twitter.com/tAIWkEfBzi — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 21, 2022

Overall, both of these players are big pickups for Wisconsin. Snowden will give Wisconsin some good size in the secondary as he stands at 6’3”. He could translate to the safety room instead but regardless should make a nice player in the Badger secondary.

Kekahuna is also a big win for the Badgers as he is the lone wideout in the 2023 class and comes back to Wisconsin after a decommitment. Anytime the Badgers can get guys back it’s always a good thing but it's always a plus when it’s a speedy receiver like Kekahuna.