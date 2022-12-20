Wisconsin Football Recruiting: Names to watch on Signing Day

On Wednesday early signing day for the 2023 class begins. Wisconsin has 12 commits that they are planning on signing on Wednesday, but there are a few others that Wisconsin fans should watch for as they plan on possibly making their decision on Wednesday. Let’s take a look at who else might be a part of the 2023 class if they decide on the Badgers.

Amare Snowden, 4-star cornerback, Roseville, MI

One of the biggest names Badger fans should have their eyes on is 4-star cornerback Amare Snowden out of Roseville, Michigan. Snowden was previously committed to Cincinnati but decided to reopen his commitment shortly after Luke Fickell took the job at Wisconsin.

Fickell reoffered Snowden when he arrived in Madison and now the Badgers sit in his top five. The other teams that are in the running for Snowden are West Virginia, Cincinnati, Colorado, and Howard.

Given that Snowden was previously committed to playing for Fickell one would think the Badgers are the leader in the clubhouse, but the other schools in contention are also strong schools. Both 247’s predictions have Snowden predicted to be heading to Wisconsin but we’ll have to wait and see. Fickell has already flipped two secondary commits from Cincy over to Wisconsin but a third one would be great to have as well.

Snowden will announce his decision on Wednesday at noon central.

Beyond blessed to be in this position everyone is welcome ❤️. pic.twitter.com/Y1UnjSPCIk — Amare Snowden (@amare_snowden) December 19, 2022

Josh Gregory, 3-star offensive lineman, Saint Louis, MO

Josh Gregory is another name to watch for Wisconsin. Currently, Gregory is listed as a 3-star offensive lineman and is committed to Cincinnati. When Luke Fickell left UC Gregory did remain committed to Cincy but has since taken an official visit to Madison.

Gregory is a big (literal) prospect for the Badgers as he stands at 6’7” and 270 pounds. Given his familiarity with Luke Fickell, one would think Gregory is another possible flip that the Badgers could land. With Gregory currently committed to Cincy, he does not have an announcement time/date in mind but it's certainly a player to watch on Wednesday to see if he does sign with the Bearcats or if the Badgers make a late flip to get him to sign with Wisconsin. With just one current offensive lineman committed in the 2023 class, Wisconsin is likely very eager to land Gregory in Madison.

Jamel Howard, 3-star defensive lineman, Chicago, IL

Jamel Howard was previously committed to Wisconsin but committed on November 17th. Since then, Howard has received a lot of interesting offers from schools like LSU and Ole Miss but it appears Michigan is the leader for Howard right now.

Despite his decommitment Howard did come to Madison for an official visit on December 9th and then went to Ann Arbor the following weekend for an official with the Wolverines. Based on that, it seems that those are the two teams in the running. All five of the 247 predictions predict that Howard will end up in Ann Arbor, but we’ll have to wait and see for sure. In the video below, Howard sounds like he will stick to the later signing date in February but I’d venture to guess all schools involved are pushing for a signing on Wednesday.