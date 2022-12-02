Wisconsin Football: Nick Herbig headlines Badgers All-Big Ten selections

The Big 10 announced their All-Big Ten awards this week, highlighting the top offensive and defensive players in the conference.

While the Wisconsin Badgers had a disappointing 6-6 season marred with several obstacles, several players still earned selections to either of the top three All-Big Ten teams.

Offense

Big Ten Coaches' Selections

Second Team : RB Braelon Allen

: RB Braelon Allen Honorable Mentions: C Joe Tippmann, RG Tanor Bortolini, LT Jack Nelson

Big Ten Media Selections

Second Team: RB Braelon Allen

RB Braelon Allen Honorable Mentions: WR Chimere Dike, C Joe Tippmann, RG Tanor Bortolini, LT Jack Nelson

The Badgers’ offense struggled with consistency in 2022 and that was reflected in their showing in the Big 10 awards, as only Allen earned a ranking amongst the top-three All-Big 10 teams.

None of Wisconsin’s skill players were highlighted by the Big 10 coaches, even in the honorable mentions, although three of their offensive linemen were named.

In the media vote, Chimere Dike did earn an honorable mention after a 44-catch, 653-yard, and six-touchdown season.

Defense

Big Ten Coaches Selections

First Team : LB Nick Herbig

: LB Nick Herbig Second Team: DB John Torchio

DB John Torchio Third Team: DL Keeanu Benton (Editors note: This is a shameful error by the coaches)

DL Keeanu Benton (Editors note: This is a shameful error by the coaches) Honorable Mentions: LB Maema Njongmeta

Big Ten Media Selections

First Team: LB Nick Herbig, DB John Torchio

LB Nick Herbig, DB John Torchio Third Team: LB Maema Njongmeta

LB Maema Njongmeta Honorable Mentions: LB C.J. Goetz, LB Jordan Turner, DL Keeanu Benton (Editors note: more shame)

Nick Herbig was a consensus first-teamer, alongside Iowa’s Jack Campbell and Ohio State’s Tommy Eichenberg at linebacker.

Overall, the media was more favorable to Wisconsin, although they didn’t include Keeanu Benton following a strong campaign that may not be captured by the stat sheet along the interior.

Special Teams

Big Ten Coaches Selections

Honorable Mention: RB Isaac Guerendo

Big Ten Media Selections

Honorable Mention: RB Isaac Guerendo

Isaac Guerendo earned the only honorable mention alongside special teams for the Badgers after being their primary kick returner all season long, averaging well over 20 yards per return.