Inside Oklahoma QB Nick Evers’s decision to transfer to Wisconsin

Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers struck once again, securing a commitment from former Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers on Saturday, significantly bolstering their depleted quarterback room.

Evers, a four-star quarterback in the Class of 2022, threw just one pass this past season before entering the transfer portal.

Following his commitment, Evers spoke to Bucky’s 5th Quarter on his decision to join the Badgers.

Evers applauded both Fickell and new offensive coordinator Phil Longo as reasons for his decision, adding that he believes Wisconsin is a “sleeping giant”.

“The ability to come in and be part of something special was very exciting for me. I believe in Coach Fickell and Coach Longo and truly think we’re about to wake a sleeping giant here,” said Evers.

As for what stood out about Fickell in his recruitment of Evers to Wisconsin, the quarterback emphasized trust and the resume that the former Cincinnati coach has compiled.

“TRUST! He just gives you a great vibe [and] you just want to work hard for him! Clearly, he’s built great teams and taken them to the playoffs so there’s no reason to think we can’t do the same here!

Evers’s mindset is clear: he wants to win championships, and the young quarterback is ready to put the work in to succeed.

“To win championships is the goal,” Evers said. “We gotta do our part, but I know everyone is ready to get to work.”

While the Badgers landed one of the top quarterbacks in Evers, they may not be done adding at the position.

However, the potential addition of another transfer doesn't faze the former Oklahoma quarterback, who embraces the competition and is ready to work as a Badger.

“I never worry about that kind of stuff! Let’s go compete and grow together!”

Evers comes to Wisconsin with four years of remaining eligibility and now joins Myles Burkett and Cole LaCrue as the quarterbacks under scholarship for the Badgers in 2023 for the moment.

The dual-threat quarterback intends to early enroll at Wisconsin and participate in spring practices.