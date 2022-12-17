Breaking: Wisconsin lands Oklahoma transfer QB Nick Evers

After weeks of speculation as to who could be the signal-caller for the Wisconsin Badgers in 2023, there may finally be an answer.

Former four-star quarterback Nick Evers announced his intentions to commit to Wisconsin on Saturday, marking new head coach Luke Fickell’s fifth addition to the team since his arrival and the first via the transfer portal.

Evers, a freshman in 2022, backed up quarterback Dillon Gabriel at Oklahoma, but threw just one pass and entered the transfer portal on December 5th.

After taking an official visit to Madison this weekend, Evers committed to Wisconsin, where he plans to early-enroll and begin competing in the spring.

With Evers and new offensive coordinator Phil Longo, the Badgers’ offensive identity appears to be changing towards more of an explosive, balanced approach, shying away from the traditional Wisconsin look.

Now, Evers will have four years of eligibility remaining after his redshirt freshman season.

The 6’3, 190-pound dual-threat quarterback has been on Fickell’s radar for several years now, as the former Cincinnati coach offered Evers a scholarship during his time with the Bearcats.

While the Badgers may not be done at the quarterback position, there’s new energy at the position following the departure of starter Graham Mertz.