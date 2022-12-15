Badgers in the NFL: Week 14

- Russell Wilson, QB (Broncos): Wilson had his best performance of the season against the Chiefs on Sunday, but was force to leave the game with a concussion in the fourth quarter. The former Super Bowl champion completed 23 of 36 passes for 247 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in the Broncos’ loss. Wilson also rushed for 57 yards on four attempts before exiting the game.
Touchdown, @jerryjeudy.— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 11, 2022
: CBS pic.twitter.com/CbjokCJp8q
- Jonathan Taylor, RB (Colts): The Colts had a bye in Week 14.
- Dare Ogunbowale, RB (Texans): Ogunbowale played 27% of offensive snaps and caught both of his targets for four receiving yards in the Texans’ loss to the Cowboys.
- Corey Clement, RB (Cardinals): The six-year veteran logged 15 total snaps (three offensive, 12 special teams) and hauled in his lone target for 21 receiving yards in the Cardinals’ Monday night loss to the Patriots.
- Derek Watt, FB (Steelers): Watt was on the field for 14 total snaps (two offensive, 12 special teams) but had no touches and no tackles for the Steelers on Sunday.
- Alec Ingold, FB (Dolphins): Ingold played 39% of offensive snaps but was targeted just once and had no touches in the Dolphins’ loss to the Chargers.
- Ryan Ramczyk, OT (Saints): The Saints had a bye in Week 14.
- Rob Havenstein, OT (Rams): The eight-year veteran started at right tackle and played every offensive snap in the Rams’ comeback win over the Raiders last Thursday night.
- Kevin Zeitler, OG (Ravens): Zeitler was inactive for the Ravens’ game against the Steelers because of a knee injury. The good news is the injury doesn’t seem to be too serious with Zeitler practicing in a limited fashion this week.
Two Ravens lead their positions in the AFC in the current Pro Bowl voting:— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 14, 2022
K Justin Tucker (115,450)
G Kevin Zeitler (55,209)
- Cole Van Lanen, OG (Jaguars): Van Lanen logged six special teams snaps in the Jaguars’ win over the Titans.
- Tyler Biadasz, C (Cowboys): The former fourth-round pick started at center and was on the field for every offensive snap for the Cowboys in Week 14.
- Michael Deiter, C (Dolphins): Deiter saw action on three special teams snaps in the Dolphins’ loss to the Chargers on Sunday night.
- J.J. Watt, DE (Cardinals): The twelve-year veteran played 75% of defensive snaps and notched one tackle for loss in the Cardinals’ Monday night loss to the Patriots.
The tradition lives on.@JJWatt x #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/UtH9ikDOEq— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 13, 2022
- Isaiahh Loudermilk, DE (Steelers): Loudermilk logged 14 total snaps (six defensive, eight special teams) for the Steelers on Sunday.
- T.J. Watt, LB (Steelers): Watt was on the field for 89% of defensive snaps and finished with five total tackles and one sack in the Steelers’ loss to the Ravens.
- T.J. Edwards, LB (Eagles): Edwards played 75% of defensive snaps and had six total tackles, one tackle for loss and a pass defended in the Eagles’ blowout win over the Giants.
Highest-graded LBs this season pic.twitter.com/yqD4DTFwMI— PFF (@PFF) December 14, 2022
- Andrew Van Ginkel, LB (Dolphins): Van Ginkel played 20% of defensive snaps and finished with three total tackles, including one tackle for loss in the Dolphins’ loss to the Chargers.
Would it shock you that Andrew Van Ginkel is a top 11 player in the NFL in ST tackles? I can't emphasize enough the importance of a guy who plays 66% of the phases of the game as well & full-throttle as he does. Re-signing him is better than adding 2 lesser players for each phase— Jason Sarney (@Jason_Sarney) December 15, 2022
- Joe Schobert, LB (Titans): The seven-year veteran was on the field for 32% of defensive snaps and recorded one solo tackle for the Titans in their loss to the Jaguars.
- Zack Baun, LB (Saints): The Saints had a bye in Week 14.
- Rachad Wildgoose CB (Commanders): The Commanders had a bye in Week 14.
Rookies
- Jake Ferguson, TE (Cowboys): Ferguson played eight offensive snaps and was not targeted before leaving Sunday’s game against the Texans in the second quarter with a concussion.
- Kendric Pryor, WR (Jaguars): Pryor was inactive for the Jaguars game against the Titans on Sunday.
- Matt Henningsen, DE (Broncos): Henningsen saw action on 27 total snaps (seven defensive, 20 special teams) but had no tackles for the Broncos in Week 14.
- Leo Chenal, LB (Chiefs): Chenal logged nine defensive snaps and notched one solo and one assisted tackle for the Chiefs on Sunday. The third-round pick also played 81% of special teams snaps in the Chiefs’ win over the Broncos.
- Jack Sanborn, LB (Bears): The Bears had a bye in Week 14.
Loading comments...