Wisconsin Football: Badgers land third commit of the week

Luke Fickell and company are still forming their staff as they move forward into 2023, but those that are in place seem to be putting in WORK. Earlier this week Wisconsin picked up their first two commits in the Luke Fickell era, and now they’ve got a third as the Badgers picked up a commitment from tight end Tucker Ashcraft Tuesday evening.

Ashcraft is from Seattle, WA where he plays football at O’Dea High School. 247 sports rates Ashcraft as a 3-star prospect and the number 14 player in the state of Washington. Before committing to Wisconsin Ashcraft had offers from Colorado, Michigan State, Washington State, and Air Force.

Ashcraft will come to Wisconsin possessing a really strong frame for a tight end as he stands at 6’5” and 235 pounds. From his hudl tape, it’s clear to see that O’Dea high school runs a pretty run-heavy attack so he is used as a blocker often, but when he is thrown the ball Ashcraft looks like a very underrated receiver. Wisconsin is going to a new offensive system under Phil Longo but versatility as a blocker and a catcher is never a bad thing.

Ashcraft will become the 11th commit in the 2023 class and the first commit at the tight end position. Wisconsin is a bit thin at the tight-end spot so picking up a player in the 2023 class was important. Additionally, its nice to see Wisconsin picking up commitments from players outside of their recruiting wheelhouse. Seattle, WA is not a place that the Badgers have landed much from in the past so it’s good to see the recruiting staff getting some wins in new areas.