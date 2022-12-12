Wisconsin lands first two recruits of Luke Fickell era

The Wisconsin Badgers landed their first two recruits of the Luke Fickell era when three-star cornerback Jonas Duclona and four-star safety Braedyn Moore announced their intentions to commit to the program on Monday.

Moore and Duclona had both initially committed to Cincinnati while Fickell and his staff were there, but de-committed following the news that the six-year head coach was moving on to Wisconsin.

After taking official visits to Madison this weekend, both have officially committed to Wisconsin, bumping the Badgers’ recruiting class to ten commits now.