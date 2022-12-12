Wisconsin ranked in Top 25 for first time this season at No. 22

The Wisconsin Badgers earned their first Top 25 ranking, sitting at No. 22 in the AP Top 25 poll and at No. 23 in the Coaches poll.

Wisconsin had a strong week, defeating No. 13 Maryland at home on Tuesday before beating Iowa on the road in a three-point game yesterday.

Over the past two weeks, Wisconsin has been in the mix for a ranking amongst the Top 25, earning votes in both the AP and Coaches poll, but finally cracked into a spot in Week 6.

The Badgers have been subject to a string of close games recently, as each of their last seven matches came within five points.

Sitting at No. 22, Wisconsin leaped fellow Big 10 opponent Ohio State, who currently is ranked No. 23 after cracking the Top 25 last week at No. 25.

Wisconsin is one of six teams in the Big 10 that currently rank amongst the Top 25, alongside Purdue(No. 1), Indiana(No. 14), Illinois(No. 18), Maryland(No. 20), and Ohio State.

The feat is impressive for a Badgers team who came into the season ranked No. 9 in the Big 10.

Wisconsin faces off against Lehigh this week in a home matchup on Thursday.