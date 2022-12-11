Wisconsin Football: LB Nick Herbig declares for 2023 NFL Draft, skipping bowl game

Wisconsin Badgers outside linebacker Nick Herbig announced his intentions to enter the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday, forgoing his senior season, joining fellow defensive lineman Keeanu Benton.

Nick Herbig has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.#Badgers https://t.co/OIzMSQiZcd — Rohan Chakravarthi (@RohanChakrav) December 10, 2022

Herbig, a first-team All-Big 10 selection this season, accumulated 11 sacks and two forced fumbles in his junior season, making his declaration for the draft expected.

The Kauai product showcased improvement in each of his three seasons as a Badger, going from one sack in his freshman season to nine as a sophomore before his 11-sack season in 2022 as a junior.

Herbig will not participate in Wisconsin’s bowl game against Oklahoma State, instead focusing his efforts on preparing for the NFL Draft.