Badgers in the NFL: Week 12

- Russell Wilson, QB (Broncos): Wilson’s nightmare season continued on Sunday, with the former Super Bowl champ throwing for a season-low 142 yards and one touchdown in the Broncos’ loss the Panthers. The eleven-year veteran also lost a fumble in the game, as the Broncos fell to 3-7 on the season with the loss.
- Jonathan Taylor, RB (Colts): Taylor rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries and reeled in three of four targets for 12 receiving yards in the Colts’ Monday night loss to the Steelers.
- Melvin Gordon, RB (Chiefs): One week after being waived by the Broncos, Gordon was signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad on Monday.
- Dare Ogunbowale, RB (Texans): Ogunbowale played a season-high 30% of offensive snaps and turned four carries into 14 rushing yards and his first touchdown of the season on Sunday. The former walk-on also caught one of two targets for six receiving yards in the Texans’ loss to the Dolphins.
- Corey Clement, RB (Cardinals): The six-year veteran logged 11 total snaps (one offensive, 10 special teams) and hauled in his lone target for eight receiving yards in the Cardinals’ loss to the Chargers.
- Derek Watt, FB (Steelers): Watt played 22 total snaps (five offensive, 17 special teams) and had one rushing yard on his only carry and reeled in one catch for four receiving yards in the Steelers’ win over the Colts.
- Alec Ingold, FB (Dolphins): Ingold saw action on 45% of offensive snaps and caught his only target for zero receiving yards in the Dolphins’ win over the Texans.
- Ryan Ramczyk, OT (Saints): Ramczyk started at right tackle and played all 57 offensive snaps for the Saints in Week 12.
- Rob Havenstein, OT (Rams): The eight-year veteran started at right tackle and played every offensive snap in the Rams’ loss to the Chiefs.
- Kevin Zeitler, OG (Ravens): Zeitler started at right guard and played 100% of offensive snaps in the Ravens’ loss to the Jaguars.
- Cole Van Lanen, OG (Jaguars): Van Lanen logged four special teams snaps for the Jaguars in their comeback win over the Ravens on Sunday.
- Tyler Biadasz, C (Cowboys): The former fourth-round pick started at center and played every offensive snap in the Cowboys’ win over the Giants on Thanksgiving.
- Michael Deiter, C (Dolphins): Deiter was on the field for six special teams snaps in the Dolphins’ win over the Texans.
- J.J. Watt, DE (Cardinals): The twelve-year veteran continues to make plays for the Cardinals week to week and finished Sunday’s game with two total tackles, one sack, three quarterback hits and a pass defended. Watt now has 6.5 sacks on the year, his most sacks in a season since 2018.
- Isaiahh Loudermilk, DE (Steelers): Loudermilk logged nine total snaps (four defensive, five special teams) for the Steelers in Week 12.
- T.J. Watt, LB (Steelers): Watt played 86% of defensive snaps and notched three total tackles, one quarterback hit and a forced fumble in the Steelers’ Monday night win over the Colts.
- T.J. Edwards, LB (Eagles): Edwards played every defensive snap and recorded six total tackles in the Eagles’ Sunday night win over the Packers.
- Andrew Van Ginkel, LB (Dolphins): The four-year veteran played 38% of defensive snaps and finished with four total tackles and an interception in the Dolphins’ convincing win over the Texans.
- Joe Schobert, LB (Titans): Schobert was a healthy scratch for the Titans’ game against the Bengals on Sunday.
- Zack Baun, LB (Saints): Baun was on the field for a season-high 46% of defensive snaps and finished with four total tackles, one tackle for loss and a quarterback hit in the Saints’ loss to the 49ers.
- Rachad Wildgoose CB (Commanders): Wildgoose played 21% of special teams snaps and recorded no tackles for the Commanders in Week 12.
Rookies
- Jake Ferguson, TE (Cowboys): Ferguson saw playing time on 48% of offensive snaps and hauled in all three of his targets for 57 receiving yards in the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day win over the Giants.
- Kendric Pryor, WR (Jaguars): Pryor was inactive for the Jaguars game against the Ravens on Sunday.
- Matt Henningsen, DE (Broncos): Henningsen played a season-high 29% of defensive snaps and had one solo and one assisted tackle in the Broncos’ loss to the Panthers.
- Leo Chenal, LB (Chiefs): The third-round pick saw action on 75% of special teams snaps and notched one assisted tackle for the Chiefs in Week 12.
- Jack Sanborn, LB (Bears): Sanborn played every defensive snap and had another big game for the Bears on Sunday. The undrafted rookie finished with 15 total tackles and one tackle for loss in the Bears’ loss to the Jets.
