Badgers in the NFL: Week 9

- Russell Wilson, QB (Broncos): The Broncos had a bye in Week 9.
- Jonathan Taylor, RB (Colts): Taylor re-aggravated his ankle last week and was forced to miss Sunday’s game against the Patriots.
It may be this way for some time, as #Colts RB Jonathan Taylor is dealing with the same injury — an ankle sprain. Trying to find the right rhythm during the season. https://t.co/4KrSaH3TMw— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2022
- Melvin Gordon, RB (Broncos): The Broncos had a bye in Week 9.
- Dare Ogunbowale, RB (Texans): Ogunbowale logged 17 total snaps (one offensive, 16 special teams) and had one solo tackle in the Texans’ Thursday night loss to the Eagles.
- Derek Watt, FB (Steelers): The Steelers had a bye in Week 9.
- Alec Ingold, FB (Dolphins): Ingold saw playing time on a season-high 49% of offensive snaps but had no touches in the Dolphins’ win over the Bears.
- Ryan Ramczyk, OT (Saints): Ramczyk started at right tackle and played 96% of offensive snaps in the Saints’ Monday night loss to the Ravens.
- Rob Havenstein, OT (Rams): The eight-year veteran got the start at right tackle and played every offensive snap for the Rams in Week 9.
- Kevin Zeitler, OG (Ravens): Zeitler started at right guard and was on the field for all 68 offensive snaps in the Ravens’ win over the Saints on Monday night.
- Cole Van Lanen OG (Jaguars): Van Lanen played a season-high 22% of special teams snaps for the Jaguars on Sunday.
- Tyler Biadasz, C (Cowboys): The Cowboys had a bye in Week 9.
- Michael Deiter, C (Dolphins): Deiter logged just six special teams snaps in the Dolphins’ win over the Bears.
- J.J. Watt, DE (Cardinals): The three-time Defensive Player of the Year played 77% of defensive snaps and notched three total tackles in the Cardinals’ loss to the Seahawks.
- Isaiahh Loudermilk, DE (Steelers): The Steelers had a bye in Week 9.
- T.J. Edwards, LB (Eagles): Edwards was on the field for 93% of defensive snaps and finished with seven total tackles and one tackle for loss in the Eagles’ win over the Texans.
TJ Edwards in coverage... Gorgeous play sniffing out the Y-Leak— Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) November 4, 2022
Top 10 in Off Ball-LB tackles, pressures, PBUs...
This guy has been nothing but solid since being an UDFA back in 2019 out of @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/Ui8Bn6pa7c
- Andrew Van Ginkel, LB (Dolphins): Van Ginkel played 62% of special teams snaps and returned a blocked punt for a touchdown in the Dolphins’ win over the Bears.
TO THE— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 6, 2022
@AndrewVanGinkel
: #MIAvsCHI on CBS
pic.twitter.com/ocaBmBh3H7
- Zack Baun, LB (Saints): Baun saw action at linebacker for the first time this season, playing 25% of defensive snaps and notching two total tackles for the Saints on Monday night.
- Rachad Wildgoose CB (Commanders): After four weeks as the Commanders’ primary slot corner, it looks like Wildgoose lost his job this past weekend. The former sixth-round pick played zero snaps on defense and saw the field for just five special teams snaps in the Commanders’ loss to the Vikings.
Why Danny Johnson over Rachad Wildgoose? Wildgoose struggled against the Colts, Rivera said. And Danny Johnson had been practicing well. Sounds like he likes how the change turned out.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 7, 2022
Rookies
- Jake Ferguson, TE (Cowboys): The Cowboys had a bye in Week 9.
- Kendric Pryor, WR (Jaguars): Pryor was inactive for the Jaguars’ game against the Raiders on Sunday.
- Matt Henningsen, DE (Broncos): The Broncos had a bye in Week 9.
- Leo Chenal, LB (Chiefs): Chenal played a season-high 43% of defensive snaps and finished with two total tackles in the Chiefs’ Sunday night win over the Titans.
- Jack Sanborn, LB (Bears): Sanborn had a breakout game on Sunday, playing a season-high 88% of defensive snaps and notching seven solo tackles in the Bears’ loss to the Dolphins.
