Badgers in the NFL: Week 9

Andrew Van Ginkel scores a special teams touchdown, Jack Sanborn sees an uptick in playing time and Rachad Wildgoose loses his starting job.

By Kevin O'Connell
/ new
  • Russell Wilson, QB (Broncos): The Broncos had a bye in Week 9.
  • Jonathan Taylor, RB (Colts): Taylor re-aggravated his ankle last week and was forced to miss Sunday’s game against the Patriots.
  • Melvin Gordon, RB (Broncos): The Broncos had a bye in Week 9.
  • Dare Ogunbowale, RB (Texans): Ogunbowale logged 17 total snaps (one offensive, 16 special teams) and had one solo tackle in the Texans’ Thursday night loss to the Eagles.
  • Derek Watt, FB (Steelers): The Steelers had a bye in Week 9.
  • Alec Ingold, FB (Dolphins): Ingold saw playing time on a season-high 49% of offensive snaps but had no touches in the Dolphins’ win over the Bears.
  • Ryan Ramczyk, OT (Saints): Ramczyk started at right tackle and played 96% of offensive snaps in the Saints’ Monday night loss to the Ravens.
  • Rob Havenstein, OT (Rams): The eight-year veteran got the start at right tackle and played every offensive snap for the Rams in Week 9.
  • Kevin Zeitler, OG (Ravens): Zeitler started at right guard and was on the field for all 68 offensive snaps in the Ravens’ win over the Saints on Monday night.
  • Cole Van Lanen OG (Jaguars): Van Lanen played a season-high 22% of special teams snaps for the Jaguars on Sunday.
  • Tyler Biadasz, C (Cowboys): The Cowboys had a bye in Week 9.
  • Michael Deiter, C (Dolphins): Deiter logged just six special teams snaps in the Dolphins’ win over the Bears.
  • J.J. Watt, DE (Cardinals): The three-time Defensive Player of the Year played 77% of defensive snaps and notched three total tackles in the Cardinals’ loss to the Seahawks.
  • Isaiahh Loudermilk, DE (Steelers): The Steelers had a bye in Week 9.
  • T.J. Edwards, LB (Eagles): Edwards was on the field for 93% of defensive snaps and finished with seven total tackles and one tackle for loss in the Eagles’ win over the Texans.
  • Andrew Van Ginkel, LB (Dolphins): Van Ginkel played 62% of special teams snaps and returned a blocked punt for a touchdown in the Dolphins’ win over the Bears.
  • Zack Baun, LB (Saints): Baun saw action at linebacker for the first time this season, playing 25% of defensive snaps and notching two total tackles for the Saints on Monday night.
  • Rachad Wildgoose CB (Commanders): After four weeks as the Commanders’ primary slot corner, it looks like Wildgoose lost his job this past weekend. The former sixth-round pick played zero snaps on defense and saw the field for just five special teams snaps in the Commanders’ loss to the Vikings.

Rookies

  • Jake Ferguson, TE (Cowboys): The Cowboys had a bye in Week 9.
  • Kendric Pryor, WR (Jaguars): Pryor was inactive for the Jaguars’ game against the Raiders on Sunday.
  • Matt Henningsen, DE (Broncos): The Broncos had a bye in Week 9.
  • Leo Chenal, LB (Chiefs): Chenal played a season-high 43% of defensive snaps and finished with two total tackles in the Chiefs’ Sunday night win over the Titans.
  • Jack Sanborn, LB (Bears): Sanborn had a breakout game on Sunday, playing a season-high 88% of defensive snaps and notching seven solo tackles in the Bears’ loss to the Dolphins.

