How to watch Wisconsin vs. Iowa in Week 11

The Wisconsin Badgers kick off Trophy SZN on the road this week as they travel to Iowa City to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in a battle for the Heartland Trophy. At the beginning of the year it appeared this game would be one that would decide the Big Ten West, but instead both teams come in barely clinging to any chance at the division title. The loser of this contest will be out of the running, but the winner will still have the slightest of shots.

Overall, this series is one that has been very even over the course of its history. Wisconsin does lead the series with 49 total wins but Iowa is not far behind with 44. This series has felt like it has been just as even in recent years, but the Badgers have actually won eight of the last ten meetings between these two teams. Last year, Wisconsin won in dominating fashion over Iowa 27-7 on the backs of an impressive performance from the Badger defense.

This year, Wisconsin will look to have that same success on defense against an Iowa defense that can be best described as... bad. To start the season Iowa was the worst offense in the nation statistically for many weeks but it looks as though they’ve turned a corner in recent weeks. Or have they? One would argue that anyone can score against Northwestern and the Purdue game wasn’t all that impressive on that side of the ball but I digress.

This one will likely be a classic Iowa/Wisconsin matchup where the defenses hold strong, the offenses struggle, and it all comes down to who can make more plays and limit the mistakes. It should be a fun one in Iowa City.

How to watch/listen

TV: Fox Sports 1, 230 PM CT

Streaming: SlingTV, Fox Sports App, Hulu TV + Live, Youtube TV, FuboTV, Directv Stream

Radio: Badger Sports Network (Varsity Network App)

Stadium: Kinnick Stadium Iowa City, Iowa

Weather: 34 degrees, sunny

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Wisconsin -1.5, Total of 35

