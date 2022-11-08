Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 382: Wisconsin football & Men’s Basketball pick up big wins

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got plenty to discuss after a busy few days of Wisconsin athletics. To start, we discuss a recent big recruiting win as the Badgers picked up a commitment from 2023 quarterback Cole LaCrue Monday evening. After that, we recap the Badgers dominating win over the Maryland Terps this past Saturday and break down what stood out from their impressive win.

Following that, we recap Wisconsin men’s basketball season opener as they took care of business against the South Dakota Coyotes. What stood out in their opener and what do they need to try and improve on moving forward? We discuss all that and more in the latest episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast. Enjoy!