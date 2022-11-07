Wisconsin Basketball vs. South Dakota: Game Thread

HEYOOOOOO. THE BADGERS ARE BACK.

Team 125 tips off tonight



Badger Basketball is !#WisconsinMBB125 pic.twitter.com/xZa427pDAR — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 7, 2022

Yes, the Wisconsin Badgers are back in action tonight to get their season underway against the South Dakota Coyotes. Last year, Wisconsin went 25-8 on the year and took home a share of the Big Ten Regular Season title. This year, Wisconsin loses some big names but returns plenty of familiar faces as well as some talented new faces. Back is the likes of Chucky Hepburn, Steven Crowl, and Tyler Wahl but the Badgers also got some reinforcements with the likes of Max Klesmit (Wofford Transfer) and Kamari Mcgee (UWGB Transfer).

Their opponent, the South Dakota Coyotes, went 19-12 on the season but caught fire late winning 6 of their last 8 contests. This year, there is optimism that the Coyotes will be even better in the Summit League for a talented trio back in the backcourt.

How will the Badgers fare in their season opener? We’ll have to wait and see. The tip-off is set for 7:30 on Big Ten Network. We’ll see you over there! The comments are now open so let us know how you are feelin’ about tonight's season-opening contest!