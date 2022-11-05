QUICK RECAP: Wisconsin dominates Maryland in inclement weather

The Wisconsin Badgers (5-4, 3-3 conference) handle the Maryland Terrapins (6-3, 3-3 conference), 23-10 in the wind, rain and cold.

With high winds and rain for most of the game, neither team had much luck throwing the ball, as both teams passed for 77 yards.

However, the running game truly favored Wisconsin and proved to be the difference in the game, as the Badgers outrushed Maryland, 278-112.

For the first time this season, Wisconsin had two 100-yard rushers as both Braelon Allen and Isaac Guerendo eclipsed the century mark.

Allen, who scored the games first touchdown finished with 119 yard on 23 carries, while Guerendo rushed for a career-high, 114 yards on 12 carries, including an 89-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, which bested his previous career-long of 82 yards.

Skyler Bell also set a new career-high with 52 rushing yards, as he carried the ball three times.

Nick Herbig, who missed Wisconsin’s victory over Purdue, returned to action with two sacks, four tackles and three tackles for loss.

With Herbig, the rest of the Badger defense and the weather working against Taulia Tagovailoa, the Maryland quarterback, who entered the game with 1,924 passing yards on the season, was unable to gain any traction in the passing game, finishing 10 of 23 for just 77 yards.

Tagovailoa was able to find the end zone once in the game, as he found Ta Felton in the end zone, with about a minute remaining in the game.

Tagovailoa also threw an interception to Hunter Wohler, who made his return to action, after missing the last six games.

Badger kicker Nat Van Zelst rounded out the scoring for Wisconsin, finishing three of four in the game, connecting on field goals from 38, 35 and 28 yards. His only miss came from 33 yards.

With the win today, Wisconsin has now won back-to-back games for the first time this season and interim coach Jim Leonhard, imrpoved to 3-1, since taking over team.

Wisconsin travels to Iowa next weekend, for a Big Ten West match-up with the Hawkeyes (5-4, 3-3 conference).