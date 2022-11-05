Game Thread: Wisconsin football vs. Maryland

The Wisconsin Badgers are back in action today as they return to Camp Randall Stadium to take on the Maryland Terps. Wisconsin comes into this contest 4-4 while Maryland comes in at 6-2. Despite the record difference Wisconsin is favored in the contest (-5).

It appears it will be a wet, windy day in Madison which will hopefully help deter Maryland’s sometimes-lethal passing game. However, if that is the case, it would also hinder us from seeing another week of The Graham Mertz Experience.

I forgot to give a score prediction on the podcast, so I am going Wisconsin 27 and Maryland 20. Thoughts? Let us know as the comments are now OPEN.