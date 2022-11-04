Wisconsin Football: Matchup to watch vs Maryland Terrapins

Fresh off their bye week, the Wisconsin Badgers(4-4, 2-3) will host the Maryland Terrapins(6-2, 3-2) in Jim Leonhard’s second home game as a head coach.

While the Badgers have faced a series of tumultuous events this season, resulting in their .500 record at the bye week, the Terrapins have started strong, thanks to a good season from quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who has completed 72.5% of his passes thus far.

However, the matchup of the week for Week 10 doesn’t revolve around Maryland’s top quarterback, but instead their potent rushing attack that has led to a balanced offensive approach this season.

RB Roman Hemby vs Wisconsin DL

Terrapins running back Roman Hemby has started the season strong, rushing for 681 yards and seven touchdowns on 6.5 yards per carry.

Additionally, his backup, Antwan Littleton, has been efficient with his opportunities, rushing for 309 yards and six touchdowns on 6.2 yards per carry.

Fresh off a 175-yard, three-touchdown performance against the Northwestern Wildcats, Hemby comes into this highly-anticipated matchup with serious momentum.

On the other side, Wisconsin was unable to stop the run against Purdue in Week 8, as running back Devin Mockabee had 108 yards and a touchdown on 4.7 yards per carry.

The Badgers' defense was able to mitigate the impact of Purdue’s passing attack, which will be harder as Tagovailoa enters the fold, meaning that the defensive line will need to step up against Hemby and Co.

The Badgers will be getting some much-needed reinforcements, as star edge rusher Nick Herbig is set to play on Saturday, according to head coach Jim Leonhard.

In the two games that Maryland has lost, Hemby has been held to under 50 rushing yards and four yards per carry, which will be imperative on Saturday to force the Terrapins to adjust in the passing game.

While the defensive line must continue their level of play, the safeties need to tackle well, which has been a tough task this season.

Stay tuned for next week’s matchup of the week!