Oh Honey, No… a Bucky’s 5th Quarter Fashion Blog: Wisconsin Basketball

Well well well, we meet again... fashionistas. Thanks to the Wisconsin Basketball team dropping yet another alternate uniform.

Wisconsin has had some bangers in the recent seasons, but this one... this one... ermahgerd, they have outdone themselves.

I don’t even think I need to go over the grading criteria, because there is no reason to even bother with lesser grades as this uniform is a definite YASS QUEEN.

It’s absolute fire.

It’s everything I could have dreamed of.

The uniform is the third “By the Players” uniform to be released in as many seasons, as players from the team worked with Under Armour on the design.

The design was crafted with diversity and inclusion in mind. This is highlighted in the gold pinstripes that include the words, “Equality, Unity, Wisconsin Forward.”

Dark Mode



⚫️ N, W I S C ⚫️ N S I N



This year's "By the Players" alternates pic.twitter.com/TmB2Z9niN1 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 4, 2022

The front of the uniform features ‘Wisconsin,’ across the chest, in back and outlined in red and white, along with the player’s number in red, outlined with black and white, which provides great contrast.

While, the back of the uniform features the player’s name in gold, matching the pinstripes, with the university crest logo, with the ‘W’ in black.

You may remember that Badger student-athletes publicly stated that they wanted to wear the univeristy crest logo on their uniforms in 2020. Normally the ‘W’ of the crest is white, but the university changed it to black during the 2020-21 season in a showing of solidarity with Black and other underrepresented communities on campus.

The Wisconsin women’s team got in on the fun as well, and introduced their own black uniforms.

However, theirs are a bit different, but still absolute fire and also receive a grade of YASS Queen.

The uniforms feature a motion ‘W’ across the chest above the player’s number and then five stripes down each side of the uniform, which represent the five pillars of the program — Winning Mindset, Integrity, Selflessness, Communication and Legacy.

If you are wondering when you will be able to see these uniforms in action, you’re in luck. The men’s basketball team is scheduled to first wear them on Dec. 23 when they host Grambling State and then again later in the season in recognition of Black History Month.

While the women’s team will be debuting their black uniforms on Nov. 13 in their home opener against North Florida. As part of the univeristies continued celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the women will wear their black alternate unfiforms later in November and in December.

While you will be able to see them in action, you will not be able to purchase them, as they were intended to only be worn by the members of the men’s and women’s basketball teams.