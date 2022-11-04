Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 381: Maryland Terps Preview with Testudo Times

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we are back to preview the Badger's important contest with the Maryland Terapins. To start, we talk about how the Badgers will look to attack a Maryland defense that has struggled at times, especially through the air. Later on, we talk about how the Wisconsin defense will try and slow down a dynamic Maryland passing attack. After that, we get into our matchup to watch and key players for the contest before diving into a score prediction for Saturday.

In the back half of the show, we are joined by Emmett Siegel of Testudo Times to get an in-depth look at how Maryland has fared this season and how he expects this contest to play out. Enjoy!