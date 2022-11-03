Wisconsin Football: Badgers offer 2023 3-star QB Cole Lacrue

On Monday, the Wisconsin Badgers offered a scholarship to three-star quarterback Cole Lacrue out of Broomfield, Colorado, marking their latest offer to the position in the 2023 class.

Lacrue announced the news on Twitter, marking his sixth scholarship offer, as the 6’2, 190-pound quarterback currently has interest from Colorado, Tulane, Central Michigan, Northern Colorado, and South Dakota.

Earlier this season, offensive coordinator Bobby Engram told reporters that he was confident Wisconsin would get their guy at the position and that it was imperative the process wasn’t rushed.

“I think you go through the process like you normally would and you don’t rush anything,” Engram said. “I think we have some good talent identified that we’re going to look to do a senior eval on. We’ll get our guy.”

Now, it appears that Wisconsin has its sights set on their quarterback, which would be a huge get for a program that could have just two scholarship quarterbacks after Deacon Hill announced his intention to transfer.

For Lacrue, the feeling is mutual.

“It’s a huge opportunity [to receive a scholarship from the University of Wisconsin]. Wisconsin’s one of the biggest brands and universities in the entire country. I was so excited when they told me I had received the offer and even let out some explicit words of happiness,” Lacrue told Bucky’s 5th Quarter

At Broomfield, Lacrue’s offense utilizes a series of motions and pre-snap adjustments, which is similar to offensive coordinator Bobby Engram’s style at Wisconsin.

Lacrue understands the mental mindset that comes with identifying defenses pre-snap and expressed confidence in running that style of offense.

“Motions help me out with pre-snap reads, ultimately helping me figure out what the defense is running. I only see motions as a benefit to the QB.

A big aspect of Lacrue’s quarterback play is his ability to improvise, as the dual-threat quarterback rushed for 627 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior.

While Lacrue is focused on being a pass-first quarterback, he understands the importance of his athleticism and prides himself on that factor of his game.

“I do pride myself on being fairly more athletic for the QB position, as it allows me to keep the defense on their heels. I’ve grown up being an athlete playing any position needed, including QB, up until [my] freshman year when I made the switch to [being a] full-time QB. My approach during games is obviously first to go through my reads, then rely on my legs when necessary. I also value myself in not turning the football over.”

As for an official visit, Lacrue told Bucky’s 5th Quarter that he is currently in the midst of scheduling one soon.