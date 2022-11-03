Badgers in the NFL: Week 8

- Russell Wilson, QB (Broncos): Wilson threw for 252 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the Broncos’ win over the Jaguars in London. It wasn’t pretty but it was a big win for Wilson and the Broncos, who improved to 3-5 on the season and kept their playoff hopes alive.
- Jonathan Taylor, RB (Colts): Taylor finished with 76 rushing yards on 16 carries and lost a fumble in the Colts’ loss to the Commanders on Sunday. Last season’s rushing leader has had a disappointing October for the Colts and has not found the end zone since Week 1.
- Melvin Gordon, RB (Broncos): The eight-year veteran rushed for a modest 29 yards on nine carries, but found the end zone in the Broncos’ win in London. Gordon also tacked on three receptions for 23 receiving yards in the game.
.@Melvingordon25 for the lead!— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 30, 2022
ESPN+
- Dare Ogunbowale, RB (Texans): Ogunbowale logged 22 total snaps (three offensive, 19 special teams) and had one catch for zero yards in the Texans’ loss to the Titans.
- Derek Watt, FB (Steelers): The seven-year veteran logged just three offensive snaps but made the most of them, hauling in two catches for six receiving yards and a touchdown in the Steelers’ loss to the Eagles.
WHAT A PLAY CALL— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 30, 2022
Chase Claypool finds Derek Watt for the TD PASS
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/x0uNBGBkqa
- Alec Ingold, FB (Dolphins): Ingold played 40% of offensive snaps and finished with one catch for five receiving yards and a one-yard rushing touchdown in the Dolphins’ win over the Lions.
Alec Ingold takes the snap and the @MiamiDolphins pull within 3!— NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2022
#MIAvsDET on CBS
Stream on NFL+
- Ryan Ramczyk, OT (Saints): Ramczyk started at right tackle and played all 64 offensive snaps for the Saints on Sunday.
- Rob Havenstein, OT (Rams): Havenstein started at right tackle and played 100% of offensive snaps in the Rams’ loss to the 49ers.
- Kevin Zeitler, OG (Ravens): The eleven-year veteran started at right guard and played every offensive snap in the Ravens’ Thursday night win over the Buccaneers.
- Cole Van Lanen OG (Jaguars): Van Lanen played just three special teams snaps for the Jaguars in Week 8.
- Tyler Biadasz, C (Cowboys): Biadasz started at center and played all 58 offensive snaps in the Cowboys’ win over the Bears.
Tyler Biadasz 2022 so far:— Shane Carter (@ShaneCarterTx) October 31, 2022
Sacks allowed - 0
Pressures allowed - 5
Hurries - 3
Penalties - 2
Snaps played - 498 (100%)
Maybe the #DallasCowboys most underrated player is having a Pro Bowl-level season. #CowboysNation
- Michael Deiter, C (Dolphins): Deiter logged just five special teams snaps in the Dolphins’ win over the Lions.
- J.J. Watt, DE (Cardinals): The twelve-year veteran was on the field for 77% of defensive snaps and had two sacks in the Cardinals’ loss to the Vikings.
Another one for little KJ Watt @JJWatt x #BirdCityFootball pic.twitter.com/UWkrlLRjf4— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 30, 2022
- Isaiahh Loudermilk, DE (Steelers): Loudermilk saw playing time on a season-high 40% of defensive snaps and notched three total tackles for the Steelers on Sunday.
- T.J. Edwards, LB (Eagles): Edwards’ breakout season continued on Sunday, as the four-year pro finished with 13 total tackles, one quarterback hit and two passes defended for the undefeated Eagles.
- Andrew Van Ginkel, LB (Dolphins): Van Ginkel played a season-high 42% of defensive snaps but finished with no tackles in the Dolphins win over the Lions.
- Zack Baun, LB (Saints): The former third round pick played 68% of special teams snaps and had one solo tackle for the Saints in Week 8.
- Rachad Wildgoose CB (Commanders): Wildgoose saw action on 41% of defensive snaps and finished with two total tackles in the Commanders’ comeback win over the Colts.
Rookies
- Jake Ferguson, TE (Cowboys): Ferguson played 55% of offensive snaps and hauled in a one-yard touchdown catch in the Cowboys’ win over the Bears.
Come for the @jqfergy11 TD. Stay for the rodeo celly!— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 30, 2022
: @NFLonFOX | #CHIvsDAL pic.twitter.com/6hZLFiKflx
- Kendric Pryor, WR (Jaguars): Pryor was active for the third straight week, but played zero snaps in the Jaguars’ loss to the Broncos in London.
- Matt Henningsen, DE (Broncos): Henningsen saw playing time on a season-high 28% of defensive snaps and notched three total tackles in the Broncos’ win over the Jaguars.
- Leo Chenal, LB (Chiefs): The Chiefs had a bye in Week 8.
- Jack Sanborn, LB (Bears): Sanborn played a season-high 13 defensive snaps and finished with two assisted tackles in the Bears’ loss to the Cowboys. He also saw action on 62% of special teams snaps in the game.
