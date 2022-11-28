 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wisconsin HC Luke Fickell reportedly to earn seven-year contract worth nearly 7.9 million annually

The Badgers spent significant money to pry away Fickell from the Cincinnati Bearcats

NCAA Football: Tulane at Cincinnati

The Wisconsin Badgers sent shockwaves through the college football world when they hired Luke Fickell as their next head coach, bypassing interim Jim Leonhard and prying him away from Cincinnati.

The monetary details have been released, as ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Monday that Fickell is set to earn nearly 7.9 million annually on a seven-year deal with Wisconsin, making him amongst the highest-paid coaches in college football.

For reference, that would’ve placed him 10th amongst college football coaches in 2022, just below the likes of fellow Big 10 head coach James Franklin.

Fickell’s contract numbers come after new Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule is set to earn an eight-year deal worth $72 million.

Currently, Fickell would be poised to earn a raise of nearly $3 million annually, as he made $5 million as the head coach of Cincinnati in 2022.

Wisconsin has several high commitments monetarily, as they are on the hook for $11 million with former head coach Paul Chryst’s buyout as well.

Fickell now joins Big 10 head coaches Mel Tucker, Ryan Day, Rhule, and Franklin amongst the top 15 highest-paid coaches in college football with the new numbers.

