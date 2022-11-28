Wisconsin loses 5th 2023 commitment after 3-star DL Trey Pierce de-commits Sunday

The Wisconsin Badgers faced even tougher recruiting news late Sunday as three-star defensive lineman Roderick “Trey” Pierce de-committed from the program, marking the second recruit to de-commit on the day after top offensive lineman Christopher Terek flipped his commitment to Notre Dame.

Pierce, who had originally committed on May 19th, 2022, has fielded offers from 21 other schools, including the likes of Michigan, Illinois, and Texas.

Pierce recently visited Michigan ahead of his de-commitment, with 247 Sports predicting he’ll currently land in Ann Arbor.

Pierce announced the news on social media Sunday, thanking coaches Jim Leonhard, Paul Chryst, and Ross Kolodziej for their interest.

Respect my decision pic.twitter.com/UnNCrviPhZ — Trey Pierce (@treypierceiii) November 28, 2022

The Badgers now currently have nine commits in their 2023 class, which dropped to 80th on Monday after starting at 62nd on Sunday.

With the loss of Pierce, the Badgers now have lost five recruits in their 2023 class over the past weeks: wide receivers Trech Kekahuna and Collin Dixon, defensive tackles Jamel Howard and Pierce, and offensive lineman Christopher Terek.

New head coach Luke Fickell will have his plate full when he arrives at Wisconsin, but there are several recruits that he could bring from his Cincinnati class, some of which have already de-committed from the Bearcats.

Regardless, as the hiring is official, it will be a busy offseason for Fickell and the staff he compiles as there should be significant movement both in and out of the program.