Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 387: Reaction, expectations, and more surrounding Wisconsin’s hire of Luke Fickell

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we had plenty to talk about surrounding Wisconsin basketball, volleyball, and football BUTTTTTTTTTT that all had to be bypassed to discuss the hiring of Luke Fickell as Wisconsin’s next football coach.

In the conversation, we start by talking about the hiring of Fickell and what he brings to Wisconsin. After that, we talk about what the first steps of Fickell’s tenure might look like in Wisconsin. Later on, we talk about the expectations of what Fickell might accomplish at Wisconsin and how to manage fans expectations to start. Lastly, we talk about the Jim Leonhard situation and how we expect that to shake out going forward. Are you all in on the hire? If not, get all in as there’s no going back now!