Wisconsin loses top 2023 OL commitment after head coaching change

The Wisconsin Badgers made headlines on Sunday when they unexpectedly hired Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell as their next head coach of the program, bypassing interim head coach Jim Leonhard, who had been the defensive coordinator for the previous five seasons.

However, that news came with some unfortunate, but somewhat expected, news as the Badgers have lost their top commitment from their 2023 class: OL Christopher Terek.

Terek, who committed to Wisconsin on June 29th, announced his decision to de-commit and flip his college destination to Notre Dame.

After much consideration, I have decided to decommit from The University of Wisconsin. Thank you to coach Bostad and the entire Wisconsin staff for the opportunity. With that being said I am blessed to announce I have committed to the University of Notre Dame! #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/TvOocnZ6Ur — Christopher Terek (@cterek77) November 27, 2022

In his tweet, Terek specifically thanked offensive line coach Bob Bolstad, whose future with the Badgers is currently uncertain following the hiring of Fickell.

With the loss of Terek, Wisconsin currently has the 73rd-ranked recruiting class for 2023, down from 62nd.

Wisconsin now has just 10 commits in their 2023 class.