Wisconsin football: Game Thread vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

And then there was one. One last regular season game for Wisconsin football in what has been an up and down season for the Badgers. Despite all that has happened, one thing can really make a difference in how your season end and that’s beating your bitter rival. The Badgers are 1-1 in trophy games this year but the Axe is the most important of them all. Can the Badgers bring it back to its rightful home? We’ll have to see. Let us know how you are feeling as the comments are officially open!