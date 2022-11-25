Badgers in the NFL: Week 11

- Russell Wilson, QB (Broncos): Wilson completed 24 of 31 passes for 247 yards, no touchdowns and no picks in the Broncos’ overtime loss to the Raiders on Sunday. With the Broncos now sitting at 3-7 and Wilson ranking 28 out of 31 eligible quarterbacks in QBR, it’s been a disappointing first season in Denver for the former Super Bowl champion.
Russell Wilson ranks this season— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) November 21, 2022
Rank
Pass Rating 83.3 27th
Pass TD 7 28th
Pass TD-INT 1.40 27th
Pass TD/att 2.3% 31st
Comp pct 59.5% 30th
W-L pct .333 t-29th pic.twitter.com/VOZHxEiO7u
- Jonathan Taylor, RB (Colts): Taylor had 22 carries and rushed for 84 yards, and also tacked on three catches for ten receiving yards in the Colts’ loss the Eagles. The third-year pro also had a costly fumble in the fourth quarter while Indianapolis was still ahead in the game.
- Melvin Gordon, RB (Broncos): Gordon rushed for 31 yards on eight carries and reeled in five catches for 39 receiving yards in the Broncos’ loss to the Raiders. However, the eight-year veteran fumbled on Sunday for the fifth time this season and it was the last straw for Denver. The Broncos released Gordon on Monday, and after clearing waivers on Tuesday is now a free agent who can sign with any team.
Former Broncos RB Melvin Gordon cleared waivers and is now a free agent.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 22, 2022
- Dare Ogunbowale, RB (Texans): Ogunbowale played four offensive snaps and hauled in his only target for five receiving yards in the Texans’ loss to the Commanders. The former walk-on also saw action on 74% of special teams snaps in the game.
- Derek Watt, FB (Steelers): Watt logged 30 total snaps (seven offensive, 23 special teams) but had no touches in the Steelers’ loss to the Bengals.
- Alec Ingold, FB (Dolphins): The Dolphins had a bye in Week 11.
- Ryan Ramczyk, OT (Saints): The six-year veteran started at right tackle and played every offensive snap in the Saints’ win over the Rams.
- Rob Havenstein, OT (Rams): Havenstein started at right tackle and played all 64 offensive snaps for the Rams in Week 11.
- Kevin Zeitler, OG (Ravens): Zeitler started at right guard and played 100% of offensive snaps in the Ravens’ win over the Panthers.
From PFF— Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) November 21, 2022
Ravens guards are in the NFL in pass protection.
No. 1 NFL guard - Ben Powers (85.7 pass block grade)
No. 2t NFL guard - Kevin Zeitler (84.8 pass block grade)
(minimum 20% of snaps)
- Cole Van Lanen OG (Jaguars): The Jaguars had a bye in Week 11.
- Tyler Biadasz, C (Cowboys): Biadasz started at center and played 89% of offensive snaps in the Cowboys’ blowout win over the Vikings on Sunday.
- Michael Deiter, C (Dolphins): The Dolphins had a bye in Week 11.
- J.J. Watt, DE (Cardinals): Watt played 67% of defensive snaps and finished with one solo tackle and one pass defended in the Cardinals’ Monday night loss to the 49ers.
- Isaiahh Loudermilk, DE (Steelers): Loudermilk logged 10 total snaps (two defensive, eight special teams) for the Steelers in Week 11.
- T.J. Watt, LB (Steelers): The six-year veteran was all over the field on Sunday, finishing with six total tackles, half a sack, two passes defended and an interception in the Steelers’ loss to the Bengals.
They’ll show this play when TJ Watt goes into the Hall of Fame someday. pic.twitter.com/Eg8zvspTuQ— Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) November 20, 2022
- T.J. Edwards, LB (Eagles): Edwards started at inside linebacker and finished Sunday’s game against the Colts with 10 total tackles, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. Through eleven weeks, Edwards now ranks fifth in the NFL in total tackles with 96.
What a hit by TJ Edwards! pic.twitter.com/Vc0ebjghr0— Shane Haff (@HAFFnHAFF_TPL) November 20, 2022
- Andrew Van Ginkel, LB (Dolphins): The Dolphins had a bye in Week 11.
- Joe Schobert, LB (Titans): After spending the past three weeks on the practice squad, Schobert was signed to the Titans’ active roster last week. The seven-year veteran played 25% of defensive snaps and notched one solo tackle in the Titans’ Thursday night win over the Packers.
- Zack Baun, LB (Saints): Baun saw the field for 26 total snaps (one defensive, 25 special teams) and had one solo tackle in the Saints’ win over the Rams.
- Rachad Wildgoose CB (Commanders): For the second straight week, Wildgoose was a healthy scratch for the Commanders on Sunday.
Rookies
- Jake Ferguson, TE (Cowboys): Ferguson played 50% of offensive snaps and hauled in both of his targets for 15 receiving yards in the Cowboys’ win over the Vikings.
- Kendric Pryor, WR (Jaguars): The Jaguars had a bye in Week 11.
- Matt Henningsen, DE (Broncos): Henningsen saw action on 17% of defensive snaps and had three assisted tackles in the Broncos’ loss to the Raiders.
- Leo Chenal, LB (Chiefs): The third-round pick played 20% of defensive snaps and notched two total tackles and one quarterback hit in the Chiefs’ Sunday night win over the Chargers.
- Jack Sanborn, LB (Bears): Sanborn started his third straight game at inside linebacker and finished with nine total tackles, one quarterback hit and a fumble recovery for the Bears on Sunday.
.@LanceBriggs is a Jack Sanborn truther. pic.twitter.com/un6nU2Kwfk— Bears Talk (@NBCSBears) November 20, 2022
