Wisconsin Men’s Basketball vs. Dayton Flyers Game Thread

The Battle 4 Atlantis gets underway this afternoon in Nassau. The Badgers are part of a TOUGH 8 team field featuring multiple teams in KenPom’s rankings. To start, Wisconsin will face off with the Dayton Flyers who are projected to be one of the top teams in the Atlantic 10 conference. The winner of this game will take on the winner of NC/Kansas on Thursday. How are we feelin’ about this one Badger fans? Let us know! For those of you off of work, let’s get the comment section rolling!

If you are looking for a full game preview, check out our write up here!