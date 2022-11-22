Wisconsin vs. Minnesota: How to Watch Week 13 Matchup

Wisconsin and Minnesota will meet for the 132nd time on Saturday as they battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe. The Axe game has been played more than any other rivarly game in college football and it has been as close as any rivalry game as the splits are nearly dead even. The Badgers have won 62 of the meetings while the Gophers have taken 61 (8 ties).

While Wisconsin may have taken 14 of the last 18 matchups, the last four have been much closer as the Gophers have taken two of the four including last year's 20-13 game in Minneapolis. This year, the Axe game returns to Madison and the Badgers will look to keep it in its rightful home with a victory.

The Axe will have to be the sole reason of motivation for these two teams as both come in already having clinched a bowl, and both have been eliminated from winning the Big Ten West. This game will have to be fueled by good ole fashion hate, which should be plenty enough for both sides.

How to watch/listen

TV: ESPN, 2:30 PM CT

Streaming: SlingTV, Fox Sports App, Hulu TV + Live, Youtube TV, FuboTV, Directv Stream

Radio: Badger Sports Network (Varsity Network App)

Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium Madison, WI

Weather: 46 degrees, partly cloudy

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Wisconsin -35, Total of 34.5

(Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)