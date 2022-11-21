Wisconsin Football: Chez Mellusi to return for 2023 season

Chez Mellusi was back in for Wisconsin this past weekend, and it sounds like he’ll be back for Wisconsin again next Fall. Yes, after two seasons in Madison Mellusi has opted to return to the Badgers in 2023.

“Yeah, I’m coming back... I think it would be in the best interest for my future,” said Mellusi Monday afternoon.

Mellusi transferred from Clemson to Wisconsin prior to the 2021 season and has had some up-and-down moments during his time with the Badgers. When Mellusi has been healthy he’s been a really solid option for the Badgers, but injuries have plagued both his 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Last year, Mellusi went down mid-season with a torn ACL but returned to camp earlier than many expected leading into 2022. Mellusi provided a good 1-2 punch for the Badgers with Braelon Allen this season but went down with another unfortunate injury at Northwestern in October.

In his career at Wisconsin Mellusi has 250 carries for 1,036 yards and six touchdowns. When healthy, Mellusi gives the Badgers a nice second option with Braelon Allen and the duo should hopefully continue to progress in Madison next Fall.