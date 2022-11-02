Wisconsin Football: Depth Chart and Injury Report vs Maryland Terrapins

The Wisconsin Badgers had their bye week at an opportune time, as it allowed several players to continue to heal from various injuries ahead of an important second half of the season.

The Badgers ended on a high note, defeating the Purdue Boilermakers with ease at home, gaining momentum as they headed into the bye week.

With a fiesty Maryland team up ahead, let’s examine the weekly depth chart and injury report.

Looking at last week’s status report, the Badgers are getting some reinforcements at positions of need.

Both tight ends, Hayden Rucci and Cole Dakovich, are no longer on the injury report which would be huge for a group that was down to its third and fifth-stringers against Purdue.

Additionally, kicker Jack Van Dyke and quarterback Chase Wolf are off the injury report, with the latter’s return potentially signaling that the Badgers can use the redshirt on Myles Burkett, which head coach Jim Leonhard expressed the desire for earlier this year.

The biggest name, however, is safety Hunter Wohler, who had missed the last seven games with a leg injury.

Wohler and Rucci are expected game-time decisions, but it’s a good sign they’re back at practice.

On the depth chart, Jack Eschenbach and Dakovich are listed as the top two tight ends, as Rucci’s status won’t be known until gametime.

Additionally, defensive end James Thompson Jr. is expected to make another start as Isaiah Mullens remains out this week.

Chez Mellusi doesn't seem expected to play this week, meaning running back Isaac Guerendo should continue to man the backup spot for another week as well.

Lastly, right tackle Riley Mahlman is listed as the starter at right tackle over Trey Wedig, although the latter earned the start last week.

With several weeks of rest, Mahlman could re-enter the fold at right tackle this week.

Stay tuned for next’s week depth chart and injury report!