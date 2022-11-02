Maryland vs. Wisconsin: How to watch Week 10 matchup

After a bye week that felt like it drug on forever, the Badgers are finally back in action this weekend as they return to Camp Randall to take on the Maryland Terrapins. The Terps come into this game 6-2, while the Badgers come in 4-4 on the season. Despite the difference in record, Wisconsin still comes into this game as a sizeable favorite with the line currently sitting at -5 in favor of the Badgers.

These two teams haven’t met very much since Maryland’s merge into the Big Ten, but when they have Wisconsin has dominated each contest. The Badgers are 3-0 in meetings between the two with an average margin of victory of 25 points.

The past is the past though, and this Terps team looks to be a different team than in previous years. The main reason for that is the Terp's dynamic passing game led by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa is 36th in the nation in total passing yards with 2,001 yards and 13 touchdowns on the season. He also has some incredible athletes to throw to in wideout Rakim Jarrett and Dontay Demus.

This group will be a very big test for Wisconsin which has had some struggles in the secondary this season. The Badgers looked better in their last contest with Purdue, but this passing attack from the Terps might be the best Wisconsin has faced since their meeting with Ohio State in week four. We’ll see if the Badgers can keep them contained and pick up a big victory to get them one win closer to bowl eligibility.

How to watch/listen

TV: Big Ten Network, 11 AM CT

Streaming: SlingTV, Fox Sports App, Hulu TV + Live, Youtube TV, FuboTV, Directv Stream

Radio: Badger Sports Network (Varsity Network App)

Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium Madison, WI

Weather: 58 degrees, rainy

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Wisconsin -5, Total of 50.5

