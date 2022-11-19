Wisconsin Football vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers Game Thread

The Wisconsin Badgers are back in action this weekend as they take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Badgers will head to Lincoln looking for a bounce-back victory after their disappointing performance against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Wisconsin comes into this game 5-5 needing a win to become bowl eligible. With Minnesota on deck a win over Nebraska to clinch a bowl spot is crucial for the Badgers.

Nebraska comes into this game facing similar struggles to what has plagued them the last few seasons. Scott Frost was canned weeks ago, but many of the problems still linger as the Huskers come into this game just 3-7. While the Huskers have struggled, they should get some help this weekend as quarterback Casey Thompson looks like we will play. Thompson being available should really be a big boost for the Husker offense.

Wisconsin comes into this game fresh off a tough offensive performance and they will look to get things going against a Nebraska defense that ranks 112th in rushing yards allowed. Defensively, Wisconsin is playing its best football of the year but will face a good test in the Huskers who always seem to put points up against UW. Can the Badgers come away victorious and get to a bowl? We’ll see. I think they do! I’ll go with Wisconsin 27 - Nebraska 17. What say you Badger fans? Let us know as the comments are nowwwwwww open...