Wisconsin Basketball: Chucky Hepburn looking to overcome early season struggles

Following practice, guard Chucky Hepburn spoke with the media Thursday, where he addressed his early season struggles and his lack of worry thus far.

Reminiscing on the Green Bay, Hepburn lamented about his finishing, believing that his team would’ve had a much higher output in the first half, had he made his layups.

“We probably should’ve had 60 points at halftime just from me and Tyler [Wahl] not finishing our layups. That’s something we’re both going to get better at, both being leaders on the team.”

However, Hepburn isn’t worried about the finishing struggles, instead believing that they’re a part of an early season slump, alluding to Johnny Davis’s midseason struggles last season.

“Definitely don’t think we’ll have another game like that. Good to get that out of the way. Johnny [Davis] had that spurt last year in the middle of the season, so it’s probably good we got it out at the beginning.”

With the early struggles, Hepburn understands his added responsibilities, not only as a scorer, but also as a leader.

“Absolutely. Being one of the main scorers on the team, that’s definitely increased [my responsibilities] as well as my leadership.”

A goal to improve those struggles? Being more aggressive, which Hepburn believes can lead to more open looks, but also solid shots for his teammates.

“I [want to] definitely be more aggressive. Whenever I get a chance, I try to attack. It’s not just scoring, it [can be] kicking, getting to the paint and trying to find my teammates.”

To begin the season, Hepburn has averaged 11 points, four rebounds, and 3.7 assists, but is shooting just 32.4% from the field and 30.8% from three, which are both lower than his freshman year shooting splits of 38.8% from the field and 34.8% from deep.

However, Wisconsin has overcome Hepburn’s struggles thus far, winning each of their first three games of the season.

But, they’ll face strong competition next week when they head to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis, where the Badgers will start against Dayton, before facing another strong team afterward.

Hepburn addressed the strong competition but desired it as a good early-season test for the Badgers to see the current state of the team.