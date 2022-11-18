Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 385: Nebraska Cornhuskers Preview with Corn Nation

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th podcast, we’ve got plenty to get to. To start, we talk about Wisconsin Men’s basketball's recent contest with UW-Green Bay. It wasn’t pretty, but the Badgers did find a way to win and sometimes that’s all you can ask for. After that, we talk about the recruiting issues for Wisconsin football as the Badgers lost two commits in a matter of two hours this week.

In the latter portion of the show, we get into the Wisconsin/Nebraska game itself. To start, we talk about how the offense will look to attack against a weak Nebraska run defense. After that, we discuss how the defense will fare against Casey Thompson and this offense. To finish the show we are joined by Jon Johnston of Corn Nation to get an insider's look at Nebraska. We discuss who will be the next Head Coach, how the team has looked of late, and much, much more!