Wisconsin Football: Badgers lose two commitments from 2023 class

On Thursday, the Badgers lost two more recruits in their 2023 class, as wide receiver Collin Dixon and defensive lineman Jamel Howard Jr. announced their intentions to re-open their recruitment and de-commit from Wisconsin.This comes after wide receiver Trech Kekahuna de-committed from Wisconsin two weeks ago.

Dixon’s de-commitment leaves Wisconsin without a wide receiver in the 2023 class. The Badgers have already seen losses of depth there following the departure of head coach Paul Chryst, as Markus Allen and Stephan Bracey both announced their intentions to transfer earlier in the year.

Dixon, a three-star receiver from Tallmadge High School in Tallmadge, Ohio, has made a huge impact in his senior season, which could lead to extra interest following his de-commitment.

My recruitment is 100% open.

Thank you Badger Nation ⚪️

Howard, a three-star 6’3, 320-pound defensive lineman, has recent interest from Michigan that could sway his commitment there.

Howard currently is ranked as the 18th-best defensive lineman in Illinois and the 104th-best in the country altogether.

Earlier on Thursday, interim head coach Jim Leonhard re-iterated the difficulties of recruiting with the program in limbo currently, as there’s uncertainty surrounding the next head coach, as well as what his coaching staff would look like.

“Hopefully in the near future, there is an answer [about the head coaching position] ,because the longer it takes, the harder it gets to ask people to be patient. There’s huge deadlines coming up.”

Currently, the Badgers need to weather the storm on the field following their disappointing loss to Iowa, as they are currently 5-5 and in jeopardy of missing a bowl game.