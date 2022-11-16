Badgers in the NFL: Week 10

- Russell Wilson, QB (Broncos): Wilson had another lackluster performance on Sunday, completing just 50% of his passes for 286 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the Broncos’ loss to the Titans.
- Jonathan Taylor, RB (Colts): After a disappointing, injury-riddled first half of the season, Taylor returned to form on Sunday. The third-year pro rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown, and also hauled in two catches for 16 receiving yards in the Colts’ win over the Raiders.
2021 Jonathan Taylor is back. pic.twitter.com/g8JWJ9Yw79— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 13, 2022
- Melvin Gordon, RB (Broncos): Gordon was on the field for 54% of offensive snaps and rushed for just 24 yards on seven carries in the Broncos’ loss the Titans. The eight-year veteran had a better day as a pass catcher, reeling in four of six targets for 46 receiving yards in the game.
- Dare Ogunbowale, RB (Texans): Ogunbowale played 25 total snaps (four offensive, 21 special teams) and caught his lone target for 13 receiving yards in the Texans’ loss to the Giants.
- Derek Watt, FB (Steelers): The seven-year veteran logged six offensive snaps and had two carries for five yards for the Steelers on Sunday.
- Alec Ingold, FB (Dolphins): Ingold played a season-high 61% of offensive snaps and hauled in all four of his targets for 45 receiving yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins’ win over the Browns.
Tua ➡️ Alec Ingold for the TD— theScore (@theScore) November 13, 2022
Just like that, it's all tied up in Miami.
( : @NFL) pic.twitter.com/nnPdPjc8dZ
- Ryan Ramczyk, OT (Saints): Ramczyk got the start at right tackle and played all 47 offensive snaps for the Saints in Week 10.
- Rob Havenstein, OT (Rams): Havenstein started at right tackle and played every offensive snap in the Rams’ loss to the Cardinals.
- Kevin Zeitler, OG (Ravens): The Ravens had a bye in Week 10.
- Cole Van Lanen OG (Jaguars): Van Lanen played five special teams snaps in the Jaguars’ loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.
- Tyler Biadasz, C (Cowboys): Biadasz started at center and played 100% of offensive snaps in the Cowboys’ loss to the Packers.
There are Cowboys for whom the 28-degree windchill in Green Bay warrants extra layers. And then there is center Tyler Biadasz, returning to his home state Wisconsin in shorts and a T-shirt.— Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) November 13, 2022
Biadasz the offense’s captain today. pic.twitter.com/ogPOZv0Lt6
- Michael Deiter, C (Dolphins): The former third-round pick logged seven special teams snaps for the Dolphins in Week 10.
- J.J. Watt, DE (Cardinals): The twelve-year veteran had a vintage performance on Sunday, finishing with two total tackles, one sack and five quarterback hits in the Cardinals’ win over the Rams.
JJ Wreaking Havoc @JJWatt x #BirdCityFootball pic.twitter.com/tDD79Xov0x— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 13, 2022
- Isaiahh Loudermilk, DE (Steelers): Loudermilk logged three special teams snaps for the Steelers in Week 10.
- T.J. Watt, LB (Steelers): Watt returned from injured reserve on Sunday and notched four total tackles and one quarterback hit in the Steelers’ win over the Saints.
Watt you love to see— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 13, 2022
Welcome back @_TJWatt ❤️
: #NOvsPIT on FOX pic.twitter.com/h0Y9x3jolA
- T.J. Edwards, LB (Eagles): Edwards was on the field for 94% of defensive snaps and had 12 total tackles in the Eagles’ Monday night loss to the Commanders.
- Andrew Van Ginkel, LB (Dolphins): Van Ginkel played 36% of defensive snaps and finished with five total tackles for the Dolphins on Sunday.
- Zack Baun, LB (Saints): The third-year pro saw playing time on 33% of defensive snaps and notched three total tackles in the Saints’ loss to the Steelers on Sunday. Baun also played a season-high 92% of defensive snaps in the game.
- Rachad Wildgoose CB (Commanders): Wildgoose was a healthy scratch for the Commanders in their Monday night win over the Eagles.
Rookies
- Jake Ferguson, TE (Cowboys): Ferguson played 31% of offensive snaps but was not targeted in the Cowboys’ overtime loss to the Packers.
- Kendric Pryor, WR (Jaguars): Pryor was inactive for the Jaguars’ game against the Chiefs on Sunday.
- Matt Henningsen, DE (Broncos): The sixth-round pick logged 21 total snaps (nine defensive, 12 special teams) and had no tackles for the Broncos in Week 10.
- Leo Chenal, LB (Chiefs): Chenal played 17% of defensive snaps and finished with two total tackles and his first career sack in the Chiefs’ win over the Jaguars.
- Jack Sanborn, LB (Bears): Sanborn has seen an increase in playing time the past two weeks since starting linebacker Roquan Smith was traded to the Ravens. The undrafted rookie saw action on 90% of defensive snaps and notched 12 total tackles and two sacks in the Bears’ loss to the Lions.
.@ChicagoBears @BadgerFootball @JackSanborn79 making his 2nd NFL start was everywhere Sunday. Diagnosing plays quickly and striking everything that moves. Play the young guys early. Win games late. Badger LBers are everywhere…and they are all good. #dabears #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/Xyhf2P0YCG— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) November 15, 2022
