Badgers in the NFL: Week 10

Jack Sanborn shines for the Bears, Jonathan Taylor runs all over the Raiders and T.J. Watt returns to action.

By Kevin O'Connell
  • Russell Wilson, QB (Broncos): Wilson had another lackluster performance on Sunday, completing just 50% of his passes for 286 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the Broncos’ loss to the Titans.
  • Jonathan Taylor, RB (Colts): After a disappointing, injury-riddled first half of the season, Taylor returned to form on Sunday. The third-year pro rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown, and also hauled in two catches for 16 receiving yards in the Colts’ win over the Raiders.
  • Melvin Gordon, RB (Broncos): Gordon was on the field for 54% of offensive snaps and rushed for just 24 yards on seven carries in the Broncos’ loss the Titans. The eight-year veteran had a better day as a pass catcher, reeling in four of six targets for 46 receiving yards in the game.
  • Dare Ogunbowale, RB (Texans): Ogunbowale played 25 total snaps (four offensive, 21 special teams) and caught his lone target for 13 receiving yards in the Texans’ loss to the Giants.
  • Derek Watt, FB (Steelers): The seven-year veteran logged six offensive snaps and had two carries for five yards for the Steelers on Sunday.
  • Alec Ingold, FB (Dolphins): Ingold played a season-high 61% of offensive snaps and hauled in all four of his targets for 45 receiving yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins’ win over the Browns.
  • Ryan Ramczyk, OT (Saints): Ramczyk got the start at right tackle and played all 47 offensive snaps for the Saints in Week 10.
  • Rob Havenstein, OT (Rams): Havenstein started at right tackle and played every offensive snap in the Rams’ loss to the Cardinals.
  • Kevin Zeitler, OG (Ravens): The Ravens had a bye in Week 10.
  • Cole Van Lanen OG (Jaguars): Van Lanen played five special teams snaps in the Jaguars’ loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.
  • Tyler Biadasz, C (Cowboys): Biadasz started at center and played 100% of offensive snaps in the Cowboys’ loss to the Packers.
  • Michael Deiter, C (Dolphins): The former third-round pick logged seven special teams snaps for the Dolphins in Week 10.
  • J.J. Watt, DE (Cardinals): The twelve-year veteran had a vintage performance on Sunday, finishing with two total tackles, one sack and five quarterback hits in the Cardinals’ win over the Rams.
  • Isaiahh Loudermilk, DE (Steelers): Loudermilk logged three special teams snaps for the Steelers in Week 10.
  • T.J. Watt, LB (Steelers): Watt returned from injured reserve on Sunday and notched four total tackles and one quarterback hit in the Steelers’ win over the Saints.
  • T.J. Edwards, LB (Eagles): Edwards was on the field for 94% of defensive snaps and had 12 total tackles in the Eagles’ Monday night loss to the Commanders.
  • Andrew Van Ginkel, LB (Dolphins): Van Ginkel played 36% of defensive snaps and finished with five total tackles for the Dolphins on Sunday.
  • Zack Baun, LB (Saints): The third-year pro saw playing time on 33% of defensive snaps and notched three total tackles in the Saints’ loss to the Steelers on Sunday. Baun also played a season-high 92% of defensive snaps in the game.
  • Rachad Wildgoose CB (Commanders): Wildgoose was a healthy scratch for the Commanders in their Monday night win over the Eagles.

Rookies

  • Jake Ferguson, TE (Cowboys): Ferguson played 31% of offensive snaps but was not targeted in the Cowboys’ overtime loss to the Packers.
  • Kendric Pryor, WR (Jaguars): Pryor was inactive for the Jaguars’ game against the Chiefs on Sunday.
  • Matt Henningsen, DE (Broncos): The sixth-round pick logged 21 total snaps (nine defensive, 12 special teams) and had no tackles for the Broncos in Week 10.
  • Leo Chenal, LB (Chiefs): Chenal played 17% of defensive snaps and finished with two total tackles and his first career sack in the Chiefs’ win over the Jaguars.
  • Jack Sanborn, LB (Bears): Sanborn has seen an increase in playing time the past two weeks since starting linebacker Roquan Smith was traded to the Ravens. The undrafted rookie saw action on 90% of defensive snaps and notched 12 total tackles and two sacks in the Bears’ loss to the Lions.

