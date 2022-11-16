Wisconsin vs. Nebraska: How to watch Week 12 matchup

The Wisconsin Badgers are back in action this weekend as they take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Badgers will head to Lincoln looking for a bounce-back victory after their disappointing performance against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Wisconsin comes into this game 5-5 needing a win to become bowl eligible. With Minnesota on deck a win over Nebraska to clinch a bowl spot is crucial for the Badgers.

Nebraska comes into this game facing similar struggles to what has plagued them the last few seasons. Scott Frost was canned weeks ago, but many of the problems still linger as the Huskers come into this game just 3-7.

A large portion of the issue has once again been in the trenches as Nebraska’s offensive line has struggled mightily in 2022. Hopefully, this is an area that Wisconsin’s defense can exploit after a dominating performance last week. Wisconsin really took it to a weak Iowa offensive line last Saturday so we’ll see if the Badgers can do something similar in this contest.

Nebraska’s defense has also struggled in 2022, especially up front. Overall, Nebraska comes in as one of the worst rushing defenses in the country averaging nearly 200 yards a game allowed on the ground (112th in FBS). Wisconsin will look to get some things right on offense against this Husker group after an abysmal performance last Saturday. Hopefully, Braelon Allen and company will be able to bust some big runs like we saw last year...

How to watch/listen

TV: ESPN, 11 AM CT

Streaming: SlingTV, Fox Sports App, Hulu TV + Live, Youtube TV, FuboTV, Directv Stream

Radio: Badger Sports Network (Varsity Network App)

Stadium: Memorial Stadium Lincoln, NE

Weather: 31 degrees, partly cloudy

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Wisconsin -12.5, Total of 39.5

